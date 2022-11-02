Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,170 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,952. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Seaways Stock Up 3.5 %

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $44.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -48.00%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also

