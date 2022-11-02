Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 124.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.21 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

