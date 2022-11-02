Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.11. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $588.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.