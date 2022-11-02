Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,450 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,008.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 225,452 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

IOVA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

