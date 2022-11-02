Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 197.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 126.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Performance

Graham stock opened at $638.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.98. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $525.58 and a 1-year high of $675.00.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.