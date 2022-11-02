Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 700,326 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 242.3% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 68,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $755.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.