Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,342.22 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,373.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,912.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,686.43.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

