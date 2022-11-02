Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,224 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 30.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 124,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $739.56 million, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

