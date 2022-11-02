Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,293 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXPE. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

DXPE opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $542.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.