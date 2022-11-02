Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.89 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,731,000 after buying an additional 249,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,279,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 231,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,670,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

