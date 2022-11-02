Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $947.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.19.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

