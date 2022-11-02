Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $1,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 61.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 28.7% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,399 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFWM stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $907.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

