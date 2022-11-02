Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 69.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 69.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.20 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.28%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

