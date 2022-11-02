Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

