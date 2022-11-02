Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,761,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,192,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,196,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after buying an additional 97,349 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Price Performance

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

VST stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.193 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.25%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

