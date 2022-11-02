Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.59. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 62,902 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 174,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.