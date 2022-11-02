Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.08

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.59. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 62,902 shares traded.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
