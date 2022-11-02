Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €186.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($189.80) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of WCH stock opened at €116.65 ($119.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €123.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €143.63. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.