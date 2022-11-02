Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €24.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. set a €58.00 ($59.18) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FME opened at €27.72 ($28.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.