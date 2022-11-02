Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €99.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of SAE opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.