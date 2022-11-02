Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €99.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SAE opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.45 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

