Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.6 %

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

