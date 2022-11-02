Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

NYSE:HCC opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

