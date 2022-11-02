Wells Fargo & Company Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $304.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $302.00 to $304.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $284.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.62. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AON by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AON by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AON by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AON by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

