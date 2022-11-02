Wells Fargo & Company Trims Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Target Price to $68.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.36.

PEG opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 134,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

