Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wendy's to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Wendy's has set its FY22 guidance at $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

