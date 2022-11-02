West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.25. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 109,000 shares trading hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.