WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

WEX stock opened at $165.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

