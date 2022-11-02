WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.08.

WEX stock opened at $165.73 on Monday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.23. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in WEX by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in WEX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

