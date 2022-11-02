Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.66

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.66 and traded as high as $25.70. Weyco Group shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 4,936 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Weyco Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyco Group

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 160.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weyco Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 39,206 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Weyco Group by 45.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

