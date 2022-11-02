Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $124.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

