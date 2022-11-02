Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 20.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.54. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Barclays upped their price objective on Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

