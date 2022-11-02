WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.30

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.30 and traded as low as $31.97. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 205,549 shares traded.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 563,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 273,988 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,037.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 185,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.