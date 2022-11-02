Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after acquiring an additional 316,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

