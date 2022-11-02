World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after buying an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,998,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

