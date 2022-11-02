Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $610.85

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.85 ($7.38) and traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.44), with a volume of 12,602 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,062.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 607.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.85.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

