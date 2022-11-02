Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 467.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

