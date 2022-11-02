Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $27.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

YMAB opened at $3.35 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

