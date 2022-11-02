Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Kempen & Co

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Kempen & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

YMAB opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $146.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

