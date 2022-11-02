Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 338.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

