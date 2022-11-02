YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

YETI stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

