Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VMware by 60.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

