Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

ALLY opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

