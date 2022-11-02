Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $321,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

In related news, COO Arnold D. Martines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPF has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

