Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

