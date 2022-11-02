Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viad were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 408,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

VVI stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. Viad Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

