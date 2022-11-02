Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,775 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

