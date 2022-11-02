Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 86.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSII opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $607.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.