Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Cutera by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUTR opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $886.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 151.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

