Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,063,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after buying an additional 735,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,539,000 after buying an additional 1,195,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 179,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,605 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $37,023.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,831.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.81 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

