Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 64.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.96. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

