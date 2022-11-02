Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $609.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

